Italian National Research Council President greatly interested in Armenian President’s global risks quantum behavior theory

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian departed for Italy on a working visit on November 14, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The Armenian President met with President of the Italian National Research Council Massimo Inguscio in Rome.

During the meeting Massimo Inguscio said he is greatly interested in the global risks quantum behavior theory proposed by President Sarkissian, in particular in the Armenian President’s visions on new, creative solutions for managing these risks.

The two officials also talked about deepening the Armenian-Italian scientific cooperation and expanding the scientific-educational ties. They highlighted the great potential of mutual cooperation especially in the fields of natural sciences, high technologies, as well as attached importance to the exchange programs of small research groups.

President Sarkissian invited Massimo Inguscio to visit Armenia in early 2019 to discuss concrete cooperation directions.

