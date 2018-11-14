11 political forces have submitted applications for participation in early parliamentary elections

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. 11 political forces have submitted applications to the Central Electoral Commission for participation in early parliamentary elections, ARMENPRESS reports CEC Vice President Armen Smbatyan told the reporters.

Armen Smbatyan said that "My Step" Bloc, Prosperous Armenia Party, ARF Dashnaktsutyun, "Bright Armenia" Party, RPA, "We" Bloc, "National Progress" Party, Christian-People's Revival party, Sasna Tsrer Party, Rule of Law Party, Social-Democratic Party "Citizen's Decision" have applied.

Armen Smbatyan assured that he CEC is fully ready to hold the December 9 elections at a proper level.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan