Prosperous Armenia party submits pre-election lists to Central Electoral Commission

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. The Prosperous Armenia party has submitted the proportional and district lists, the necessary registration documents to the Central Electoral Commission for the December 9 early parliamentary elections, reports Armenpress.

Party representative Ruben Manukyan told reporters that 178 persons are included in the party’s proportional list.

The list is headed by party leader Gagik Tsarukyan, followed by Mikayel Melkumyan, Artur Grigoryan and Naira Zohrabyan.

“There are also non-partisans in the list”, Manukyan said.

