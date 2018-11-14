Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   14 November

Azerbaijani power station blows up


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. An explosion has rocked a power station in Azerbaijan’s Samukh rayon, local media reported.

One person has been injured in the blast, which was followed by a blaze.

An investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the explosion.

