Azerbaijani power station blows up
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. An explosion has rocked a power station in Azerbaijan’s Samukh rayon, local media reported.
One person has been injured in the blast, which was followed by a blaze.
An investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the explosion.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
12:38, 04.22.2018
