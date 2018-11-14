Armenia, Denmark facilitate visa procedures

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. Armenia and Denmark will facilitate the visa issuance process, the draft on ratifying the respective agreement is included in the Armenian government’s November 15 session agenda, reports Armenpress.

The agreement aims at facilitating the visa issuance for the citizens of Armenia to stay in Denmark and in territories of other Schengen zone countries up to 90 days within 180 days. If Armenia resumes the visa requirements for the EU citizens or their some categories, the same facilitations will be applied to the respective citizens of Denmark based on the principle of reciprocity.



Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan



