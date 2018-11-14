Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 14-11-18

YEREVAN, 14 NOVEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 14 November, USD exchange rate down by 0.72 drams to 487.96 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 0.90 drams to 549.93 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate stood at 7.21 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 2.83 drams to 632.69 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 82.03 drams to 18858.88 drams. Silver price down by 2.52 drams to 219.95 drams. Platinum price down by 160.91 drams to 13225.22 drams.