Armenia’s acting justice minister meets his Italian counterpart in Rome

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. Acting justice minister of Armenia Artak Zeynalyan met with justice minister of Italy Alfonso Bonafede during his working visit to Rome on November 13, the Armenian justice ministry told Armenpress.

Artak Zeynalyan thanked for the warm reception and attached importance to the steps aimed at deepening the cooperation between the two ministries, adding that there is a great potential for expanding the mutual partnership.

During the meeting the two officials discussed a number of issues and attached importance to providing legal support for promotion of investments between the two countries.

The Italian minister assured that Italy will ask for the EU’s support to implement programs in Armenia in the fields of anti-corruption fight and justice taking into consideration the results of this meeting.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan