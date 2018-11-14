Caretaker minister of labor and social affairs steps down

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker minister of labor and social affairs Mane Tandilyan has announced her resignation.

“By assuming the position of minister of labor and social affairs, as a Cabinet member, I for the first time took the oath to duly implement my obligations assumed before the people, to uphold the Constitution and laws of the Republic of Armenia, contribute to the sovereignty and protection of interests of the Republic of Armenia and to remain committed to the high title of Cabinet member,” she said on Facebook, adding that during the 6 months in office she was guided by high responsibility with the aim of contributing to reforms in the sector and welfare of citizens.

“The basis of any step, any initiative was the human, as the highest value,” she said.

“After the revolution I was entrusted to lead the most difficult, and at the same time the most interesting and multilayered sector”.

“The greatest appreciation of my work is the simple gratitude of people and their smiles, which makes someone happier,” she said.

“Today I am resigning as caretaker minister with the purpose of participating in the National Assembly election by the Lusavor Hayastan party list. The upcoming election are of exclusive significance for Armenia – through these elections a parliament reflecting the real voice of the people will finally be developed,” she said, thanking the Prime Minister for the trust.

She also thanked her colleagues in the government for productive work.

“In case of receiving the vote of confidence of the people, I am ready to continue my political activity as Member of Parliament,” she said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan