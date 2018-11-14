Acting FM introduces Armenia’s recent domestic political developments to UN Special Rapporteur

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. Acting foreign minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan on November 14 received UN Special Rapporteur on Rights to Freedom of Peaceful Assembly and of Association Clément Nyaletsossi Voule, the foreign ministry told Armenpress.

During the meeting the acting FM stated that the Armenian government attaches great importance to the cooperation with the UN structures dealing with human rights. Both highlighted the UN Special Rapporteur’s visit to Armenia which is a good opportunity to get acquainted with the recent developments in the country and outline the future partnership framework.

Acting FM Mnatsakanyan introduced the guest on Armenia’s recent domestic political developments, highlighting the government’s commitment to carry out a comprehensive agenda of reforms based on the broad mandate given by the people aimed at strengthening the rule of law and justice, fighting corruption, as well as providing equal opportunities in social and economic sectors. The officials emphasized the importance of the engagement of the women and youth and dialogue with the civil society in this process as an integral part of the sustainable development agenda.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan