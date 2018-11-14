Czech Republic rejects UN migration pact

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. Prague will not implement the UN pact on migration which is expected to be adopted in December, Czech Deputy Prime Minister Richard Brabec said, Reuters reported.

“The Czech Republic has long favored the principle of separating legal and illegal migration. That is what the Czech Republic’s and other European countries’ suggestions aimed for. The final text does not reflect those proposals”, the deputy PM said.

The Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration was approved in July by all 193 member UN nations except the United States, which backed out last year. It followed the biggest influx of migrants into Europe since World War Two, many fleeing conflicts and poverty in the Middle East, Africa and beyond.

The non-binding UN pact addresses issues such as how to protect people who migrate, how to integrate them into new countries and how to return them to their home countries.