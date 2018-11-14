Im Kayl (My Step) bloc submits proportional, district lists to Central Electoral Commission

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. Im Kayl (My Step) alliance submitted the necessary documents and the proportional and district lists for the general election to the Central Electoral Commission today.

Civil Contract Party spokesperson Vahan Kostanyan told reporters after submitting the documents that as a revolutionary team they will run for parliament by the My Step alliance.

“183 people are included in the proportional list. Our entire political team is included in the list, people who have been engaged in party activities, government and National Assembly members,” he said.

He said they find the list to be revolutionary in its entire logic.

“The involvement of a number of people in the list is associated with the statements that the time has come to break the barricades. Particularly, the involvement of Shirak Torosyan and Felix Tsolakyan is associated with these very statements,” Kostanyan said.

He said they have taken into account the professionalism and experience when including the candidates in their list.

“Like we have rejected before, we continue rejecting the electoral bribe mechanism. Those people who have been engaged with such activities for many years don’t have a place in our team,” he said.

Speaking about including journalists in the bloc’s list, Kostanyan found it to be reasonable that people who for many years have covered political activities have the desire to have direct participation in it.

Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan resigned on October 16 to trigger the process of disbanding the parliament.

Pashinyan took office after massive protests in April forced president-turned PM Serzh Sargsyan to resign. But Sargsyan’s Republican Party (HHK) still has most seats in the 105-seat parliament. Since taking office, Nikol Pashinyan has numerously said that the incumbent parliament doesn’t represent the people and that early elections should take place as soon as possible.

In accordance to the Constitution, when a Prime Minister resigns the parliament must elect a new PM within two weeks. Lawmakers deliberately failed to elect a new PM as a formality in order to pave the way for dissolution.

The last round took place on November 1 and the parliament was dissolved by virtue of law.

Later on the same day, President Armen Sarkissian signed an order on dissolving the parliament and calling early elections on December 9.

The parliament will function until the new parliament is elected.

The government is formally a caretaker government until a new government is formed after the election.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan