EEU-Singapore free trade zone talks enter final phase

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. The Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) – Singapore negotiations over a free trade zone are entering the final phase, Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) Tigran Sargsyan has said.

He said the final stage of talks will commence in December and that “we intend to complete the negotiations next year”.

According to Sargsyan, currently they are making the first step in establishing institutional relations between regional and economic unions.

“This means that this is a new step on the path of integration of Eurasian and ASEAN countries,” he said, according to RIA Novosti.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan