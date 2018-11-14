Criminal investigation underway on illegally installed irrigation water supply

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. A criminal investigation has been launched in the prosecution of Ararat Province on official misconduct, and fraud committed by officers of commercial and other organizations for installing illegal irrigation water supply.

The general prosecution said that the proceedings were launched based on the report from the State Oversight Service regarding illegally installed water connections under the Mkhchyan-Hovtashen bridge.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan