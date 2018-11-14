Caretaker First Deputy PM to run for parliament by district list in Yerevan’s Shengavit, Malatia- Sebastia

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker First Deputy Prime Minister Ararat Mirzoyan will run from parliament from the Im Kayl (My Step) alliance in the #3 electoral district in Yerevan.

“I will be nominated in the number 3 electoral district, the Shengavit and Malatia-Sebastia district, where I was elected Member of Parliament last time,” he said today.

He said that they have been guided by a clear principle while deciding the district lists nominations, and advised to address the Central Electoral Commission for the names in the proportional list of the bloc.

“We have tried to be guided by the principle of people who are known in the given district to run from this very area,” he said. “The list includes people who are members of various factions of the incumbent parliament,” he said.

Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan resigned on October 16 to trigger the process of disbanding the parliament.

Pashinyan took office after massive protests in April forced president-turned PM Serzh Sargsyan to resign. But Sargsyan’s Republican Party (HHK) still has most seats in the 105-seat parliament. Since taking office, Nikol Pashinyan has numerously said that the incumbent parliament doesn’t represent the people and that early elections should take place as soon as possible.

In accordance to the Constitution, when a Prime Minister resigns the parliament must elect a new PM within two weeks. Lawmakers deliberately failed to elect a new PM as a formality in order to pave the way for dissolution.

The last round took place on November 1 and the parliament was dissolved by virtue of law.

Later on the same day, President Armen Sarkissian signed an order on dissolving the parliament and calling early elections on December 9.

The parliament will function until the new parliament is elected.

The government is formally a caretaker government until a new government is formed after the election.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan