Roads mainly passable in Armenia


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations informs that on November 14, as of 14:00, roads are mainly passable in Armenia.

The ministry told Armenpress that snowfalls are reported in Aragats and Dilijan.

The drivers are urged to use winter tires when traveling to provinces.

