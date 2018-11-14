Cargo importing process from Georgia to Armenia to be accelerated with new system
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian and Georgian customs services will soon introduce an electronic data exchange system which will accelerate the cargo inspections at the border, the Armenian Embassy in Georgia said on Facebook.
Georgian customs agents will send an encrypted digital code on checked cargo at the Armenian border to Armenian counterparts, thus enabling the Armenian side not to double-check the same cargo, or to do so only in case of extreme necessity, according to the embassy.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
