Thomas Greminger expresses OSCE’s unconditional support to Armenia’s ongoing reforms

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. Acting justice minister of Armenia Artak Zeynalyan met with OSCE Secretary General Thomas Greminger on November 13 during his working visit to Rome, the justice ministry told Armenpress.

At the meeting the acting minister introduced the OSCE Secretary General on the current domestic political situation in Armenia, as well as the results of the recent velvet, peaceful revolution and the 6-mont activity of the government.

Thomas Greminger expressed the OSCE’s unconditional support to Armenia’s ongoing reforms, in particular, the anti-corruption actions.

On the same day the acting justice minister also met with President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly George Tsereteli during which they discussed a number of issues relating to the observation of the upcoming early parliamentary elections of Armenia scheduled on December 9.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan