Yerevan man charged with premeditated murder as police uncover Nov. 8 stabbing

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. A 36 year old man has been charged for the killing of a 34-year-old man in Yerevan on November 9.

The victim, S. Barseghyan, was taken to the “Armenia” hospital in the evening of November 9 from the H. Emin Street in Yerevan with multiple stabbing wounds. He died during the emergency surgery after being admitted.

Police said they identified the suspect and revealed circumstances surrounding the murder after large scale operations.

Based on sufficient evidence, the 36-year-old suspect was charged with premeditated murder. A court issued an arrest warrant and he was placed under pre-trial detention.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan