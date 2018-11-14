Armenian Democratic Liberal Party not to take part in early elections, calls on to vote in favor of My Step alliance

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Democratic Liberal Party (Ramgavar) made a decision not to participate in the December 9 early parliamentary elections, the party said in a statement, reports Armenpress.

“People have great expectations from the early parliamentary elections scheduled on December 9, 2018. It is supposed these elections will be the continuation of the Velvet revolution, and the changes launched in the country will result in their logical end.

The Ramgavar party made a decision not to participate in the elections for several objective reasons. At the same time, committed to its belief “with the people, for the people”, the party urges its members and supporters to vote in favor of the Im Kayl (My Step) alliance. In other words, to vote in favor of those who express the desire of the people, the positive reforms and progress.

The party hopes that by this it brings its modest contribution to the further development of the Homeland and the implementation of centuries-old dreams of the Armenian people”, the statement says.

Early parliamentary elections in Armenia will be held on December 9. The parties and party alliances can submit their applications before November 14, at 18:00. The registration will be carried out by the Central Electoral Commission before November 19, at 18:00. The election campaign launches on November 26 and will end on December 7.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan