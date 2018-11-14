Tsarukyan faction to vote in favor of 2019 state budget draft

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. The Tsarukyan faction of the Armenian Parliament will vote in favor of the 2019 state budget draft, faction MP Mikayel Melkumyan said during the debate of the draft, reports Armenpress.

“The budget presented in the post-revolutionary period is not in accordance with the revolutionary expectations. The expectations after the revolution, which can ensure high figures, boost the social sector, perhaps have not been so. But in such circumstances the absence of systematic corruption, import quotas must be followed by next steps which will give us hope that we can support the improvement of works by this”, he said.

“The Tsarukyan faction will definitely vote in favor of the budget draft”, Melkumyan said.

