Minor congestion of cargo trucks in Russian part of Stepantsminda-Lars

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. The Stepantsminda-Lars checkpoint is open for all types of vehicles, the Armenian Embassy in Georgia said on Facebook.

According to the embassy, a minor congestion (500 meters) of cargo trucks exists from the Russian side.

The Stepantsminda-Lars road is the only land connection between Armenia and Russia, which runs through Georgia. Stepantsminda is a small town in north-eastern Georgia. The road is used for both passenger and cargo transportations and is of major significance. Vehicles pass through the Verkhni (Upper) Lars customs checkpoint into Russia.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan