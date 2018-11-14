10 Armenian wine and brandy companies participate in ProWine China 2018

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. ProWine China 2018, one of the largest international exhibitions, launched in the Chinese city of Shanghai on November 13.

Armenian wine and strong alcoholic beverages producing companies are taking part in the exhibition for already the second time by the initiative and support of the Viticulture and Winemaking Foundation of Armenia, the agriculture ministry told Armenpress.

The opening ceremony of the exhibition was attended by Armenia’s Ambassador to China Sergey Manasaryan who visited the Armenian pavilion to meet with the company representatives. The Ambassador said he attaches importance to such initiatives and added that the Embassy is always ready to support such programs which aim at developing Armenia’s economy.

10 Armenian companies are participating in the ProWine China 2018 in a single pavilion representing various types of wine, as well as other alcoholic beverages.

The ProWine China 2018 is attended by more than 15.000 buyers, representatives of import and export companies from over 40 countries of the world, and the participation in such exhibition is an opportunity for the Armenian companies to find new partners and enter new markets.

The following Armenian companies are participating in the event: Proshyan brandy factory, Van Ardi, Vedi Alco CJSC, Gevorgyan wine factory, BH Brandy Company, Voskevaz Winery, Ijevan wine-brnady factory, Yerevan Ararat Brandy-Wine-Vodka OJSC, Merdzavan Brandy Factory and Noah of Arenia LLC.

