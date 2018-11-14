Bahrain International Airshow 2018 opens

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. The Bahrain International Airshow 2018 has opened at the country’s Sakhir Airbas.

The event is held under the patronage of King Hamed bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of the Kingdom of Bahrain, Saudi Gazette reported.

Airbus, among others, is participating in the airshow.

According to organizers, this year’s participation grew 70 against last year.

11 aerospace companies of the world, including from the US and Russia, are taking part.

More than 100 aircraft will perform maneuvers.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan