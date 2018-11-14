Bahrain International Airshow 2018 opens
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. The Bahrain International Airshow 2018 has opened at the country’s Sakhir Airbas.
The event is held under the patronage of King Hamed bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of the Kingdom of Bahrain, Saudi Gazette reported.
Airbus, among others, is participating in the airshow.
According to organizers, this year’s participation grew 70 against last year.
11 aerospace companies of the world, including from the US and Russia, are taking part.
More than 100 aircraft will perform maneuvers.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 12:57 Tsarukyan faction to vote in favor of 2019 state budget draft
- 12:45 Armenian, Iranian prosecutor-generals sign cooperation agreement in Tehran
- 12:36 10 Armenian wine and brandy companies participate in ProWine China 2018
- 12:30 ARF to vote in favor of 2019 state budget draft
- 12:20 Gazprom Armenia under criminal investigation for major tax evasion involving ‘billions’
- 12:17 Bahrain International Airshow 2018 opens
- 12:00 OSCE Mission conducts monitoring on Artsakh-Azerbaijan border
- 11:49 Pink Legacy diamond sold for world record $50 million
- 11:44 Citizen’s Decision party to participate in upcoming parliamentary elections
- 11:38 Dashnaks choose MP Armen Rustamyan to lead party list for general election
- 11:25 Armenia’s Lilit Makunts participates in VII St. Petersburg International Cultural Forum
- 11:21 Energy Week Armenia 2018 investment forum kicks off in Yerevan
- 11:00 Agricultural insurance pilot program to be introduced next year
- 10:52 New bill envisages direct link between pensions of officials and ordinary citizens to counter imbalance
- 10:35 Armenia’s acting justice minister, President of Italy’s Anti-Corruption Authority meet in Rome
- 10:30 Armenian Eagles: United Armenia party not to participate in early parliamentary elections
- 10:28 Caution advised in Dilijan roads due to fog-related low visibility
- 10:23 US Air Force’s supersonic jet crashes in southern Texas
- 10:13 $100,000,000 dollar canal to connect Sarsang reservoir with Martakert in major Artsakh foreign investment deal
- 10:08 U.S. offers $5 million bounty for info leading to locations of Hamas, Hezbollah leaders, designates Nasrallah’s son ‘terrorist’
- 10:05 California wildfire: Death toll rises to 48
- 10:00 Parliament session kicks off – LIVE
- 09:56 Rain, winds and AIRCRAFT: Armenian team in Gibraltar training in bizarre Victoria stadium
- 09:50 European Stocks - 13-11-18
- 09:49 US stocks - 13-11-18
- 09:47 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 13-11-18
- 09:46 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 13-11-18
- 09:43 Oil Prices Down - 13-11-18
- 11.13-22:09 Pashinyan heads Im Kayl (My Step) alliance electoral list for general election
- 11.13-21:02 We expect best elections in history of Armenia - Ambassador Piotr Świtalski
- 11.13-19:42 Artsakh’s FM receives Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office
- 11.13-17:58 Republican Party will participate in elections with the goal to become real opposition and establish the second pole – Sharmazanov
- 11.13-17:56 Sarkissian sacks ambassador to Poland
- 11.13-17:54 Armenia appoints new ambassador to Lebanon
- 11.13-17:48 Heritage Party won’t run for parliament
20:26, 11.08.2018
Viewed 4164 times Kim Kardashian and Kanye West planning to visit Armenia to adopt baby boy
14:25, 11.10.2018
Viewed 2062 times Actor Levon Muradyan dies at 60
18:22, 11.09.2018
Viewed 1617 times Weightlifter Simon Martirosyan conquers world champion title
16:36, 11.10.2018
Viewed 1486 times Ambassador Kirakossian introduces key points of Armenia’s position on NK conflict settlement at OSCE Permanent Council session
16:39, 11.09.2018
Viewed 1332 times Sarkissian visits alma mater YSU to congratulate Faculty of Oriental Studies on ‘brilliant 50 years’ history