Citizen’s Decision party to participate in upcoming parliamentary elections

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. Citizen’s Decision social democratic party will participate in the upcoming early parliamentary elections, the party said in a statement, reports Armenpress.

The party’s executive body made the respective decision during the November 13 extraordinary session.

Early parliamentary elections in Armenia will be held on December 9. The parties and party alliances can submit their applications before November 14, at 18:00. The registration will be carried out by the Central Electoral Commission before November 19, at 18:00. The election campaign launches on November 26 and will end on December 7.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan