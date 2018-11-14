Armenia’s Lilit Makunts participates in VII St. Petersburg International Cultural Forum

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker minister of culture Lilit Makunts is participating in the VII St. Petersburg International Cultural Forum in Russia.

Within the framework of the event the Armenian caretaker minister will have meetings with her Russian counterpart Vladimir Medinsky, Hermitage Museum director Mikhail Piotrovsky, as well as officials and cultural figures from other countries taking part in the event, the culture ministry said.

On the sidelines of the forum Armenia and Russia will sign the “Armenian Culture Ministry and Russian Culture Ministry 2019-2021 Cooperation Program."

The St. Petersburg International Cultural Forum annually attracts thousands of experts in the field of culture from all over the world: starts of theater, opera and ballet, renowned directors and musicians, public figures, representatives of authorities and business and academic communities. The Forum is organized by the Government of the Russian Federation, the Ministry of Culture of the Russian Federation and the Government of the Russian Federation.

The Forum is developing in three directions at the same time. A large-scale business programme will be of interest to specialists in different areas of culture. The festival programme includes multiple cultural events for city residents and guests of St. Petersburg. The business platform creates conditions for implementing projects and signing agreements in the field of culture.

This year there will be a large-scale professional and public flow programme, with a number of Russian and international premieres of shows, concerts, exhibitions and many other events for various audiences. Guest countries of the VII St. Petersburg International Cultural Forum will present their business and cultural programmes and various theme programmes, such as the Festival of Festivals.

