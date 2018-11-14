Energy Week Armenia 2018 investment forum kicks off in Yerevan

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. The Energy Week Armenia 2018 three-day investment forum kicked off in Yerevan on November 14, reports Armenpress.

During the opening ceremony acting deputy prime minister of Armenia Tigran Avinyan introduced the government’s goals in the energy field to the forum participants.

“The participation of large number of experts and investors to the Energy Week shows the interest which has been formed towards the development of energy sector in Armenia. Armenia attaches great importance to the development of renewable energy. All our actions are directed for this purpose. We are creating favorable environment for investments in energy field. We are following the regional development solutions in the energy sector in order to establish mutually beneficial cooperation with the remaining regional countries. We will continue the cooperation with Iran and Georgia. The government has launched the liberalization process of the energy market by stages which will enable the major consumers, energy suppliers to have an access to the market. This will allow to open the field and make it international. This will create an opportunity for inter-state trade. Sustainable, smart energy is one of the preconditions for the dynamic development of the economy. The Armenian government is open for cooperation, and we promote dialogue and active engagement in all spheres”, the acting deputy PM noted.

Acting minister of energy infrastructures and natural resources Garegin Baghramyan said Armenia carries out effective energy cooperation with Iran and Georgia.

“The energy field in Armenia has recorded significant achievements in recent years. By the support of international financial organizations the high-voltage power stations almost completely have been upgraded. We are conducting a productive cooperation with our neighbors, Iran and Georgia. Armenia’s energy system is also a bridge between the energy systems of Iran and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU). We attache special importance to the development of renewable energy. According to research, Armenia has great potential for creation of solar energy. The Armenian government will create all the opportunities for the world organizations to be engaged in the renewable energy field”, the acting minister said.

The Energy Week Armenia annual investment forum is being held since 2008. The forum is attended by leading energy representatives of Armenia and the world. It aims at finding opportunities to develop Armenia’s energy sector.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan