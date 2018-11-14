Agricultural insurance pilot program to be introduced next year

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. The agricultural insurance pilot project will be introduced in Armenia’s 2-3 provinces in 2019, acting agriculture minister Gegham Gevorgyan said during the debate of the 2019 state budget draft in Parliament, reports Armenpress.

“Several actions will be taken aimed at reducing the risks of natural disasters. This process continued for already two years. The agricultural insurance system will be installed next year. It will be a pilot program in two or three provinces for two or three crops”, he said.

The international consultants will submit the final package, the version discussed with the insurance companies in November.

The acting minister also commented on the issue of anti-hail stations. He said it is necessary to understand the efficiency of anti-hail systems and the appropriateness for creating a network. “The effective approach for installation of anti-hail network is the provision of state assistance. But the state will promote the installation of these networks”, he noted.

The acting minister added that today Armenia already produces these networks, and the market allows the farmers to use them.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan