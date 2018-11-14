Caution advised in Dilijan roads due to fog-related low visibility

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of transportation, communication and information technologies said that as of 09:30 it is lightly snowing on the roads of Aparan and Aragats regions in Armenia.

The ministry said the visibility is low – 10-15 meters – in the Dilijan roads, amid foggy conditions. Caution is advised as the road is difficult to pass.

At the same time, the ministry said that all roads and highways of interstate and republican significance are open for traffic.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan