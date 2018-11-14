US Air Force’s supersonic jet crashes in southern Texas

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. A T-38 Talon supersonic jet has crashed at the Laughlin Air Force Base in southern Texas, the US Air Force said, CBS News reported.

The rescuers are working on the scene.

The base is located near the US-Mexico border.

There was no immediate report on the condition of the pilot and whether there was any one else on board.

