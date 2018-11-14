California wildfire: Death toll rises to 48

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. The death toll from California’s massive wildfire has reached 48, after investigators found six more bodies in and around the devastated town of Paradise in the state’s north, Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea said, ABC News reported.

The town, about 280 kilometres north of San Francisco, was overrun by flames last week.

The intensified effort to locate victims came on the sixth day of a blaze that incinerated more than 7,000 homes and other buildings.

By Tuesday, the Camp Fire had blackened 50,500 hectares of drought-parched scrub, but crews had carved containment lines around nearly a third of the fire's expanding perimeter.

More than 50,000 residents in the area remain under evacuation orders and 15,500 buildings are still listed as threatened by the blaze.

228 people were listed as missing.