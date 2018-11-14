Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   14 November

Parliament session kicks off – LIVE


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. The second session of the four-day sitting of Parliament kicked off on November 14, reports Armenpress.

The lawmakers debate the 2019 state budget draft, as well as a number of other bills.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration