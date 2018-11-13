We expect best elections in history of Armenia - Ambassador Piotr Świtalski

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received the Ambassador of the EU member states to Armenia led by Head of the EU Delegation, Ambassador Piotr Świtalski .

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the official website of the Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan noted that development of relations with the EU is among Armenia’s foreign policy priorities, and stressed the importance of the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA), which provides effective tools for developing bilateral partnership and conducting domestic reforms. The acting PM added that Armenia is in a stage of historical transformations, and the reforms are aimed at enhancing democracy, economic development, anti-corruption fight, modernization of the justice system, human rights protection, strengthening of freedom of speech and so on. Pashinyan highlighted the financial and technical support of the EU provided to Armenia.

Referring to the upcoming early parliamentary elections, Nikol Pashinyan emphasized that they will be important for strengthening democracy in Armenia. “The new parliament and the Cabinet will be formed based on broad public trust and support, which will help to bring to end the process launched by the velvet revolution. I am thankful for the EU assistance for the organization of the elections”, Pashinyan said, emphasizing the development of economic relations as well.

Nikol Pashinyan expressed satisfaction for EU’s balanced position on NK conflict settlement and for supporting the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs format.

Piotr Świtalski emphasized the fact of positive changes in Armenia, and expressed confidence that they will bring new achievements for the Armenian people. According to the Ambassador, the implementation of projects in concrete directions in the sidelines of the CEPA will foster the implementation of comprehensive and institutional reforms in Armenia. Piotr Świtalski highlighted and welcomed the measures aimed at the fight against corruption, modernization of the governance system, protection of human rights, enhancing freedom of speech, improvement of the investment environment and emphasized that the EU is ready to continue supporting Armenia. The Ambassador expressed confidence that the elections assisted by the EU will be free, fair and transparent. “We expect the best elections in the history of Armenia”, Piotr Świtalski emphasized.

During the meeting Nikol Pashinyan answered the questions of the Ambassadors that were about the political changes in Armenia, the reform process, the upcoming parliamentary elections, settlement of Nagorno Karabakh conflict and other issues of regional importance.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan