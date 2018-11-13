Republican Party will participate in elections with the goal to become real opposition and establish the second pole – Sharmazanov

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. According to Vice President of the National Assembly of Armenia representing the Republican Party of Armenia (HHK) Eduard Sharmzanov, it’s the Republican party that in the future parliament can be a real opposition and indicate the shortcomings and mistakes of the authorities, ARMENPRESS reports Sharmazanov told about this in a speech at the National Assembly.

“We will do everything to withstand the challenges, keeping Armenia and Artsakh away from possible dangers, since the interest of the Motherland is above all. The Republican Party will participate in elections with the goal to become a real opposition and establish the second pole. Our country needs a real opposition that will indicate the shortcomings and mistakes of the authorities, keeping it away from making fatal mistakes for the country”, Sharmazanov said, adding that only the Republican Party can do that.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan