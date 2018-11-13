Armenia appoints new ambassador to Lebanon

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian has relieved Armenia’s Ambassador to Lebanon Samvel Mkrtchyan from duties, Sarkissian’s office said.

The president has appointed Vahagn Atabekyan to serve as the new Ambassador of Armenia to Lebanon.

Mkrtchyan, in turn, was appointed as the new Ambassador of Armenia to Poland.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan