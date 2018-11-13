Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   13 November

Armenia appoints new ambassador to Lebanon


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian has relieved Armenia’s Ambassador to Lebanon Samvel Mkrtchyan from duties, Sarkissian’s office said.

The president has appointed Vahagn Atabekyan to serve as the new Ambassador of Armenia to Lebanon.

Mkrtchyan, in turn, was appointed as the new Ambassador of Armenia to Poland. 

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

Merchant words

Hairstyles 2019

x
Most read of the week

20:26, 11.08.2018
Viewed 4063 times
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West planning to visit Armenia to adopt baby boy

14:25, 11.10.2018
Viewed 1880 times
Actor Levon Muradyan dies at 60

18:22, 11.09.2018
Viewed 1544 times
Weightlifter Simon Martirosyan conquers world champion title

17:03, 11.06.2018
Viewed 1463 times
Caretaker FM holds meeting with ambassadors of Sweden, Finland and Denmark

15:19, 11.06.2018
Viewed 1440 times
Erdogan slams U.S. sanctions on Iran



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration