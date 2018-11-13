Parliamentary inquiry committee says reduction of electricity tariff is possible

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. The parliamentary inquiry committee dealing with the gas and electricity tariffs has discovered the part of reserves with which it can be noted that reduction of electricity tariff is possible, Tsarukyan faction MP, committee chair Mikayel Melkumyan said in parliament today.

“This is a clear statement, because both the [caretaker] minister of energy infrastructures and natural resources and the head of the public services regulatory commission have said for the record at today’s sitting that the real factors through which we can realize this exist,” Melkumyan said.

He said that the inquiry committee will organize a press conference next week where specific estimates and calculations will be presented.

Melkumyan expressed hope that from February 1 the people will have the kind of tariff which is really necessary.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan