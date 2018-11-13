YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Iran offers gas to Armenia at a higher price than Russia. Armenia views the Iranian gas in the context of second direction of feeding, acting minster of energy infrastructures and natural resources Garegin Baghramyan told reporters in the Parliament, reports Armenpress.

“The gas supplied from Iran is expensive by over 10 USD than that of Russia. We view the Iranian gas in the context of second feeding. Today we have two-way gas supply. When an accident occurs on the Russian gas pipeline, we increase the volumes from the Iranian side in accordance with the agreement. But today there is no money deal as we have never received more economically grounded and affordable proposal from the Iranian side”, the acting minister said.

He noted that if today there is a cheaper price for gas, they will discuss that issue.

Asked whether he sees possibility for reduction of the gas tariff, the acting minister said a commission has been set up for discussing this issue and the answer will be given within its framework. He noted that of course talks are being held aimed at reducing the tariff.

