Alliance Party unites with Prosperous Armenia


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. The Alliance Party has decided to unite with Prosperous Armenia (BHK) Party, Alliance Party founder, MP Tigran Urikhanyan said in parliament today.

“The present-day reality, this electoral procedure and the way things are arranged politically hint that it is necessary to stand before the people with greater mobilized human resources and capabilities,” he said.

“….We are uniting with Prosperous Armenia Party, we are joining the ranks of the political team with which we have 7 years of cooperation in parliamentary activities and 10 years in political activities,” Urikhanyan added.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




