Road leading to Upper Lars checkpoint re-opened – embassy

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. The Gudaori-Kobi road section leading to Upper Lars is open for traffic, the Armenian Embassy in Georgia said. The road was closed for cargo trucks earlier due to clear ice.

“The Russian section of the Stepantsminda-Lars checkpoint has also been opened, and cargo trucks are entering Georgia. There is congestion of traffic in the Russian section,” the embassy said.

The Stepantsminda-Lars road is the only land connection between Armenia and Russia, which runs through Georgia. Stepantsminda is a small town in north-eastern Georgia. The road is used for both passenger and cargo transportations and is of major significance. Vehicles pass through the Verkhni (Upper) Lars customs checkpoint into Russia.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan