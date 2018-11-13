Armenia’s caretaker justice minister blasts Azerbaijani delegate for ridiculous statement at Rome conference, advises to deal with domestic corruption scandals

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. While speaking about achievements in combating corruption, Azerbaijan ought to remember that the information about the involvement of its leadership and family members in the Panama Papers have still not received legal assessment, and the Azerbaijani bribery of different EU officials and massive money laundering issues are yet to be properly investigated, Armenia’s caretaker minister of justice said in response to Deputy Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan Kamran Aliyev in Rome.

Zeynalyan made the statement in response to Kamran Aliyev saying “legislation abuses, corruption risks exist in the occupied territories and it is impossible to carry out anti-corruption actions there." He was speaking at an anti-corruption conference in Rome, Italy.

Zeynalyan slammed the Azerbaijani delegate and advised him to deal with duly investigations of domestic corruption problems.

The Armenian caretaker justice minister also reminded the Azerbaijani delegate that the anti-corruption expert conference isn’t a venue for making political, false statements, and if they want to speak about the Nagorno Karabakh conflict they should speak about the violation of fundamental human right – the right to life – committed by Azerbaijan in Nagorno Karabakh motivated by ethnic origin.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan