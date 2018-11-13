Lilit Arzumanyan named acting rector of Yerevan Institute of Theater and Cinematography
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker minister of education and science Arayik Harutyunyan has appointed Lilit Arzumanyan to serve as acting rector of the Yerevan State Institute of Theater and Cinematography, the ministry said.
Arzumanyan previously served as deputy chairperson of the supreme certifying committee of Armenia in the 90s, and was president of the committee from 2013 to 2018.
She steps in to replace Davit Muradyan, the rector who earlier resigned.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
