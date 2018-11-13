Park near Yerevan City Hall to be inaugurated spring 2019

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. The construction works of the park in downtown Yerevan located in between the Italy Street, Beirut Street, Khorenatsi Street and Grigor Lusavorich Street will be extended. The park is being renovated by the Vardanyan Family Charity Foundation on the occasion of the 2800th anniversary of the foundation of Yerevan.

It is located near City Hall.

The decision on extending the works was made today at the Yerevan City Council session.

The deadline was postponed until May 1, 2019.

A City Hall official said that construction works worth around 4,7 million dollars have already been carried out.

Mayor of Yerevan Hayk Marutyan said that he will meet the contractors today to discuss the issue.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan