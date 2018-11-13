Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   13 November

Pashinyan eyes significantly increasing budget revenues


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan finds increasing budget revenues to be the most important task of the government’s budgetary policy.

Pashinyan was speaking in parliament during debates of the 2019 state budget bill.

“Because we cannot hope that we can have significant and turning changes in this budgetary framework and reasoning. The budget that we have and had, and the reasoning, the process of ideas that has existed, certainly isn’t beneficial for us, and we must take steps for significantly increasing budget revenues,” he said.

He attached importance to tax-GDP indicator, stating that the government must improve it and fight against the black market.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




