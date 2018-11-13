Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   13 November

President Sarkissian discusses concrete cooperation program with Dassault Systèmes in Paris


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian had meetings with the leaders of several major French companies in Paris during which they discussed issues relating to the Armenian business climate, attraction of investments and creation of business ties, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

In particular, the Armenian President visited the famous Dassault Systèmes, got acquainted with the company programs and activities. At the meeting an agreement was reached to send a group to Armenia in early 2019 aimed at discussing a concrete cooperation program.

Dassault Systèmes is a subsidiary of the Dassault Group created in 1981. It develops and markets PLM software and services that support industrial processes by providing a 3D vision of the entire lifecycle of products from conception to maintenance.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan




