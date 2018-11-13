Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   13 November

President Sarkissian, executives of THALES and OpenClassroms discuss cooperation prospects in Armenia


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian met with the leadership of THALES, one of the leading companies in aerospace, led by Vice President Raphael Eskinazi, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

During the meeting issues relating to the possible cooperation directions with the Armenian companies and investments were discussed.

THALES Group operates in different countries of the world, designs and builds electrical systems and provides services for the aerospace, defense, transportation and security markets.

 

***

Armen Sarkissian also met with founder of OpenClassrooms Pierre Dubuc during which an agreement was reached to open the company branch in Armenia.

OpenClassrooms is an online education platform for vocational training, providing courses in IT, technology, entrepreneurship, and digital skills. 

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 

 




