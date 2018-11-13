Yerevan man batters 20-year-old wife to death

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. A 30-year-old man in Yerevan has battered his 20-year-old wife to death on November 11, police said.

A Yerevan hospital contacted police when the young woman was admitted with multiple trauma in the morning of November 11. She is identified as Kristine Iskandaryan, 20.

Police found out that the woman was battered by her husband in her home during an altercation.

The man was detained and booked by Yerevan police, and confessed to the accusations. He was released after testifying.

Iskandaryan was unable to make any testimonies.

On November 12, the woman died in hospital after failing to regain consciousness.

An autopsy will be performed, police said.

An investigation has been launched into the incident.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan