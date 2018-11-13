Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   13 November

OSCE ready to assist Armenia’s large scale anti-corruption actions


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker minister of justice of Armenia Artak Zeynalyan had a meeting on November 12 with Special Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office on Combating Corruption Paola Severino in Italy during a working visit. Severino is a former justice minister of Italy.

During the meeting Zeynalyan stressed the decisiveness and intolerance of the Armenian government in combating corruption and presented the latest developments of the anti-corruption sector to Severino.

Severino noted that given the results of the 2018 June visit to Armenia, OSCE and the Italian government are ready to assist the implementation of Armenian reforms, namely the large-scale anti-corruption actions.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




