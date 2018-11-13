Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   13 November

Pashinyan assures additional 50 billion AMD will be invested in economy with a number of changes


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Acting Prime Minster of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan says they promote creation of jobs with high salaries by flatting the income tax, as well as will invest nearly 50 billion AMD in the economy with this and another changes, reports Armenpress.

“We are promoting the work also with the income tax flatting draft. We will decrease the 36% and 28% incomes taxes and will set it 23% for all. This is a work at two directions: in fact we promote the creation of jobs with high salaries according to the first one. And, actually, we are investing an additional 50 billion AMD in the economy by this and the remaining changes. We are not collecting nearly 50 billion AMD for the state budget, but leave them to the people and in the economy. This is a very important investment in the economy, that is to say each businessman can submit an application to receive his share from that”, Pashinyan said.

According to him, that additional 50 billion AMD can be managed by several options. “It can enter into the market and increase the trade turnover, or into the banking system by increasing the deposits. This will contribute to the success of our policy of work promotion. If it enters into the banking system, the new flows will lead to the decrease of loan interest rates, and this in its turn will boost the business climate”, he said.

Pashinyan noted that there are a lot of discussions over the fact there is no increase of salaries in the state budget, but he added that if the income tax decreases, the salary increases to that extent.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

Merchant words

Hairstyles 2019

x
Most read of the week

20:26, 11.08.2018
Viewed 4040 times
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West planning to visit Armenia to adopt baby boy

14:25, 11.10.2018
Viewed 1850 times
Actor Levon Muradyan dies at 60

18:22, 11.09.2018
Viewed 1530 times
Weightlifter Simon Martirosyan conquers world champion title

17:03, 11.06.2018
Viewed 1454 times
Caretaker FM holds meeting with ambassadors of Sweden, Finland and Denmark

15:19, 11.06.2018
Viewed 1427 times
Erdogan slams U.S. sanctions on Iran



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration