Pashinyan assures additional 50 billion AMD will be invested in economy with a number of changes

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Acting Prime Minster of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan says they promote creation of jobs with high salaries by flatting the income tax, as well as will invest nearly 50 billion AMD in the economy with this and another changes, reports Armenpress.

“We are promoting the work also with the income tax flatting draft. We will decrease the 36% and 28% incomes taxes and will set it 23% for all. This is a work at two directions: in fact we promote the creation of jobs with high salaries according to the first one. And, actually, we are investing an additional 50 billion AMD in the economy by this and the remaining changes. We are not collecting nearly 50 billion AMD for the state budget, but leave them to the people and in the economy. This is a very important investment in the economy, that is to say each businessman can submit an application to receive his share from that”, Pashinyan said.

According to him, that additional 50 billion AMD can be managed by several options. “It can enter into the market and increase the trade turnover, or into the banking system by increasing the deposits. This will contribute to the success of our policy of work promotion. If it enters into the banking system, the new flows will lead to the decrease of loan interest rates, and this in its turn will boost the business climate”, he said.

Pashinyan noted that there are a lot of discussions over the fact there is no increase of salaries in the state budget, but he added that if the income tax decreases, the salary increases to that extent.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan