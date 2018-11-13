Armenian President meets with Summit of Minds Managing Partner Thierry Malleret

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian, who is in Paris on a working visit, met with the Summit of Minds Managing Partner, co-founder of The Monthly Barometer and author Thierry Malleret, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The officials agreed to hold a similar forum in Armenia next year.

The Summit of Minds is a leading platform where the heads of the world’s major companies, investors are discussing the global economic development trends, investment opportunities. It is being held in the French city of Chamonix.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan