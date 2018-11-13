Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   13 November

Armenian President meets with Summit of Minds Managing Partner Thierry Malleret


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian, who is in Paris on a working visit, met with the Summit of Minds Managing Partner, co-founder of The Monthly Barometer and author Thierry Malleret, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The officials agreed to hold a similar forum in Armenia next year.

The Summit of Minds is a leading platform where the heads of the world’s major companies, investors are discussing the global economic development trends, investment opportunities. It is being held in the French city of Chamonix.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

Merchant words

Hairstyles 2019

x
Most read of the week

20:26, 11.08.2018
Viewed 4028 times
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West planning to visit Armenia to adopt baby boy

14:25, 11.10.2018
Viewed 1834 times
Actor Levon Muradyan dies at 60

18:22, 11.09.2018
Viewed 1510 times
Weightlifter Simon Martirosyan conquers world champion title

17:03, 11.06.2018
Viewed 1443 times
Caretaker FM holds meeting with ambassadors of Sweden, Finland and Denmark

15:19, 11.06.2018
Viewed 1412 times
Erdogan slams U.S. sanctions on Iran



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration