Republicans might as well mess up opposition chance, argues caretaker Deputy PM

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Just like the Republican Party of Armenia (HHK) failed the opportunity to be a ruling party, it might as well fail the possible mandate of being opposition, caretaker Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan told reporters.

“Frankly speaking I don’t see any competition between the Republican Party and Civil Contract Party,” he added.

According to Avinyan, the HHK still is unable to realize that a revolution has taken place and that they are no longer in power, and that this power belongs to the people. He said that it is the people who decide who will be the next government and who will be opposition.

He said that the Civil Contract Party’s electoral list will be quite diverse, different politicians, public figures, experts from various areas will be included.

“I am certain that as a result of the upcoming election we will have a rather strong and accomplished National Assembly [parliament],” Avinyan said.

Early election of parliament will take place December 9 in Armenia.

Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan resigned on October 16 to trigger the process of disbanding the parliament.

Pashinyan took office after massive protests in April forced president-turned PM Serzh Sargsyan to resign. But Sargsyan’s Republican Party (HHK) still has most seats in the 105-seat parliament. Since taking office, Nikol Pashinyan has numerously said that the incumbent parliament doesn’t represent the people and that early elections should take place as soon as possible.

In accordance to the Constitution, when a Prime Minister resigns the parliament must elect a new PM within two weeks. Lawmakers deliberately failed to elect a new PM as a formality in order to pave the way for dissolution.

The last round took place on November 1 and the parliament was dissolved by virtue of law.

Later on the same day, President Armen Sarkissian signed an order on dissolving the parliament and calling early elections on December 9.

The parliament will function until the new parliament is elected.

The government is formally a caretaker government until a new government is formed after the election.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan