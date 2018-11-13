Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   13 November

Armenia to have open dialogue with all parties involved in process of anti-Iranian sanctions – MFA spox


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Armenia closely follows the ongoing developments over the sanctions imposed on Iran, makes respective assessments and will take respective actions based on them, foreign ministry spokeswoman Anna Naghdalyan told reporters during today’s briefing, Armenpress reports.

“Here I just can state that we will have an open dialogue with all parties involved in the process, will clearly present all our issues of concern and will explain the logic of our actions”, she said.

The MFA spokesperson added that she can say only this for this moment, but when a respective assessment is given to the situation, they will be able to present in more detail the future actions.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

Merchant words

Hairstyles 2019

x
Most read of the week

20:26, 11.08.2018
Viewed 4028 times
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West planning to visit Armenia to adopt baby boy

14:25, 11.10.2018
Viewed 1834 times
Actor Levon Muradyan dies at 60

18:22, 11.09.2018
Viewed 1510 times
Weightlifter Simon Martirosyan conquers world champion title

17:03, 11.06.2018
Viewed 1443 times
Caretaker FM holds meeting with ambassadors of Sweden, Finland and Denmark

15:19, 11.06.2018
Viewed 1412 times
Erdogan slams U.S. sanctions on Iran



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration