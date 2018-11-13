Armenia to have open dialogue with all parties involved in process of anti-Iranian sanctions – MFA spox

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Armenia closely follows the ongoing developments over the sanctions imposed on Iran, makes respective assessments and will take respective actions based on them, foreign ministry spokeswoman Anna Naghdalyan told reporters during today’s briefing, Armenpress reports.

“Here I just can state that we will have an open dialogue with all parties involved in the process, will clearly present all our issues of concern and will explain the logic of our actions”, she said.

The MFA spokesperson added that she can say only this for this moment, but when a respective assessment is given to the situation, they will be able to present in more detail the future actions.

